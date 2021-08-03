LHC Group Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:54 PM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)By: SA News Team
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (+26.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $547.93M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LHCG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.