Exelon Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:54 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.86B (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.