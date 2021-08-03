Entergy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:55 PM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.57B (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Adjusted EBITDA of $1.01B.
- Over the last 2 years, ETR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.