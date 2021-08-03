Triumph Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:56 PM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: SA News Team
- Triumph (NYSE:TGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+126.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $395.69M (-20.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.