Avista Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:56 PM ETAvista Corporation (AVA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.04M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AVA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.