Mueller Water Products Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:57 PM ETMueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)By: SA News Team
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.94M (+17.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MWA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.