BorgWarner Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 03, 2021 1:00 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 vs. -$0.14 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.48B vs. $1.43B year ago.
  • Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
