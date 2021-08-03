BorgWarner Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 1:00 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 vs. -$0.14 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.48B vs. $1.43B year ago.
- Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.