Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 1:01 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: SA News Team
- Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-105.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.