Trane Technologies Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 03, 2021 1:01 PM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.74B (+19.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, TT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The stock gained 2.3% following Q1 earnings release on May.05.
  • The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 79.8% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 38.6% in value year to date.
  • Recently, Baird puts more air under its HVAC-maker estimates as gains continue, "It's raising the target on Trane Technologies to $204 from $195, expecting "another very solid quarter." Baird is modeling 11% organic growth in 2021, and 6-7% in 2022."
