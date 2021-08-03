Allstate Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.16 (+28.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.57B (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Combined ratio of 92.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.