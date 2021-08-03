MetLife Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.84B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Book value per share of $72.65.
- Over the last 2 years, MET has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.