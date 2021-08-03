Rent-A-Center Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 1:03 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)By: SA News Team
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+65.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.