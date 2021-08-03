Lincoln National Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (+152.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.79B (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.