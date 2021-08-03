Compass Minerals Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-275.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.23M (-25.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.