PDC Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETPDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+785.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $475.59M (+773.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.