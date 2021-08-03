Inseego Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.81M (-28.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INSG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.