Green Plains Partners rises as Stifel analyst says distribution step-up coming
Aug. 03, 2021 12:53 PM ETGreen Plains Partners LP (GPP)GPPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Green Plains Partners (GPP +2.9%) challenges its YTD high as Stifel upgrades units to Buy from Hold with a $16 price target, raised from $13, citing the partnership's intention of returning to its prior strategy of targeting a 1.1x distribution coverage ratio.
- "Given the partnership will be paying out nearly all of its excess DCF towards distributions and its cash flows are backed by MVCs with about eight years remaining, we believe cash flows and distributions will be secure over the near term," Stifel's Selman Akyol writes.
- The analyst also thinks Green Plains' investment and development in the Summit Pipeline project could provide an opportunity to eventually participate in the carbon capture space.
- Green Plains Partners yesterday reported Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $12.7M and distributable cash flow of $11.2M.