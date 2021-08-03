Warrior Met Coal Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETWarrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.37M (-14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.