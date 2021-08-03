Vulcan Materials Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 03, 2021 1:10 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+3.8% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda estimate of $418.6M.
  • Over the last 2 years, VMC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • The stock have remained gained 5.3% following Q1 earnings release on May.04.
  • The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 52.9% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 21.1% in value year to date.
  • The SA Quant rating on VMC is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
  • Industry news: The newest issue of Barron's analyzes which stocks could benefit most from new federal infrastructure spending.
