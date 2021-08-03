Fresh Del Monte Produce Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+53.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.