Bright Horizons Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETBright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $438.93M (+49.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BFAM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.