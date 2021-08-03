Hostess Brands Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.8M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWNK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.