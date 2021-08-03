Office Depot Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 1:22 PM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 vs. -$0.07 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ODP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.