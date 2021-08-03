Innovative Industrial Properties Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.49 (+25.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.21M (+89.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IIPR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.