Federal REIT Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Federal REIT (NYSE:FRT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.17 (+51.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $220.64M (+25.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FRT has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.