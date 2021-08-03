Revolve Group Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.38M (+39.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RVLV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.