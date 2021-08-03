Nu Skin Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+30.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $703.38M (+14.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.