Student loan debt should be eligible for bankruptcy filings - Illinois AG
Aug. 03, 2021 1:46 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that people should be allowed to get rid of student loan debt through bankruptcy filings.
- Speaking before a Senate committee, Raoul, a Democrat, called for the reform of student debt laws, arguing that many for-profit schools have declared bankruptcy in the past, making it difficult for students to collect money owed to them.
- "Students deserve the same right to bankruptcy relief as the schools," he contended, according to prepared remarks.
- The Illinois AG said laws barring bankruptcy relief for student debts can create a lifetime's worth of financial hardship for people, as the looming default impacts their credit in other areas and "leaves many of them burdened with student loan debt over the course of their entire lives."
- "Discharging such debts will allow these former students to have the lives they may have been putting off: buying homes, getting married, and even starting families," he said.
