NexTier Oilfield Solutions Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+59.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.74M (+46.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.