Will Uber overcome labor shortages? Q2 Earnings: Softbank offloads major stake, monthly active platform consumers
Aug. 03, 2021 2:04 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.76B (+67.9% Y/Y) led by rebound from prior year's pandemic lows.
- Gross bookings estimated at $20.93B; delivery and mobility bookings seen at $12.35B and $8.26B respectively.
- Monthly active platform consumers forecasted at 100.4M.
- Investors will be closely watching the performance of the company's recent additions of grocery and food deliveries to its delivery services portfolio.
- Concerns: Uber has to show that it's able to overcome labor shortages without significantly increasing its costs, while proving it can sustain growth in its delivery business.
- Also, recent news of Softbank disposing 1/3rd of its stake in Uber raised concerns amidst investors.
- Peer Results to watch before Uber reports: Lyft is scheduled to report earnings after market close today.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 9 downward.