CytoDyn receives SEC, DOJ subpoenas related to leronlimab as a COVID-19 treatment

Aug. 03, 2021 1:41 PM ETCytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

US United States Securities and Exchange Commission SEC architecture by empty street road with modern building sign and logo with flag glass windows
ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The SEC and the Department of Justice have issued subpoenas to CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY +1.9%) and some of its executives requesting documents related to the company's public statements on leronlimab as a COVID-19 treatment.
  • CytoDyn made the disclosure in its annual report.
  • The company has been developing leronlimab primarily as an HIV therapy, where it is in phase 3. It is also in phase 2 for triple-negative breast cancer and other cancers.
  • The company has been talking up leronlimab as a potential COVID-19 treatment, even though data supporting that claim was not robust. Along the way, CytoDyn's share price has risen.
  • In May, the FDA took the unusual step of publicly criticizing CytoDyn over the company's design of clinical trials for leronlimab as a COVID-19 therapy.
  • Most recently, a group of activist investors has been pushing for a board overhaul. CytoDyn yesterday said the nominees put forward by the group were invalid.
