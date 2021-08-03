Trinseo Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.67 (+190.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+105.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.