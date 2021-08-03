loanDepot stock drops 14% after Q2 results miss as loan originations decline
Aug. 03, 2021 2:06 PM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)LDIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) drop 14.5% after Q2 earnings and revenue, reflecting lower loan origination volumes and profit margins, fall short of consensus estimates.
- To meet consumer demand for more integrated products and services, the mortgage originator introduces its Grand Slam product that packages real estate, mortgage, title and insurance services within one bundle, reducing the overall cost to the customer, Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.
- Rate lock volume fell to $42.1B in Q2 ended June 30 from $45.8B in Q1, but up from $35.0B in Q2 2020.
- Loan origination volume also declined to $34.5B in Q2 from $41.5B, up from $21.0B in Q2 2020.
- Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.18 misses the analyst consensus of $0.52, and fell from $0.99 in the prior quarter.
- Q2 total revenue of $779.9M falls short on the $946.7M consensus estimate.
- Gain on sale margin of 2.28% in Q2 falls from 2.98% in Q1, and 5.39% in Q2 a year ago; driven by industry overcapacity and increased competitive pressure, particularly in the wholesale partner channel.
- Gain on sale in the retail channel declined to 2.50% in Q2 from 3.25% in Q1, and 5.68% in Q2 of last year; partner channel gain on sale also fell to 1.32% in Q2 from 1.85% in the prior quarter, and 4.07% in Q2 2020.
- Earlier, loanDepot EPS misses by $0.34, misses on revenue.