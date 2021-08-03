e.l.f. Beauty Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.52M (+23.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.