Exact Sciences slumps after insider sale; Evercore ISI says it is an overreaction
Aug. 03, 2021 Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)
- Exact Sciences (EXAS -5.1%) looks set to record its biggest one-day loss since May after the company said in a regulatory filing that its chief financial officer Jeffrey Elliot sold ~38.4K of company shares in an insider transaction on July 29.
- The weakness in shares “is exaggerated,” the analysts at Evercore ISI wrote, noting that it was not clear if the sale was part of a 10b5 trading plan. They also added that the company was working to correct it and submit an amended filing.
- The firm with an outperform rating on the stock argues that Elliot continues to hold ~135K company shares following the sale.
- In the amended filing submitted today, Exact (NASDAQ:EXAS) said that the transactions reported yesterday were part of a 10b5 trading plan.
- Evercore ISI has a $145 per share target on the company to imply a premium of ~33.8% to the last close.
- Exact (EXAS) dropped following the company’s Q2 2021 earnings release, which fell short of analyst expectations.