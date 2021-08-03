Exact Sciences slumps after insider sale; Evercore ISI says it is an overreaction

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background
naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Exact Sciences (EXAS -5.1%) looks set to record its biggest one-day loss since May after the company said in a regulatory filing that its chief financial officer Jeffrey Elliot sold ~38.4K of company shares in an insider transaction on July 29.
  • The weakness in shares “is exaggerated,” the analysts at Evercore ISI wrote, noting that it was not clear if the sale was part of a 10b5 trading plan. They also added that the company was working to correct it and submit an amended filing.
  • The firm with an outperform rating on the stock argues that Elliot continues to hold ~135K company shares following the sale.
  • In the amended filing submitted today, Exact (NASDAQ:EXAS) said that the transactions reported yesterday were part of a 10b5 trading plan.
  • Evercore ISI has a $145 per share target on the company to imply a premium of ~33.8% to the last close.
  • Exact (EXAS) dropped following the company’s Q2 2021 earnings release, which fell short of analyst expectations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.