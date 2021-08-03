Will MPLX continue to deliver robust result in Q2?
Aug. 03, 2021 2:01 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)MPC, MPLXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor20 Comments
- MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MPLX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Take a look at MPLX LP's YTD performance:
- MPLX LP, a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), reported revenue of $2.34B (+135.9% Y/Y) in Q121, exceeding estimates by $200M. GAAP EPS was $0.68, beating estimates by $0.06. The company generated $1.1B in net cash provided by operating activities.
