Will MPLX continue to deliver robust result in Q2?

Aug. 03, 2021 2:01 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)MPC, MPLXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (+8.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, MPLX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Take a look at MPLX LP's YTD performance:MPLX YTD Performance
  • MPLX LP, a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), reported revenue of $2.34B (+135.9% Y/Y) in Q121, exceeding estimates by $200M. GAAP EPS was $0.68, beating estimates by $0.06. The company generated $1.1B in net cash provided by operating activities.
  • Read why MPLX: The 10% Yield Has Become Even More Attractive
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.