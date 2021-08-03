Comcast/Fandango rolls up TV/video store under Vudu brand
- Comcast (CMCSA -0.4%) is combining its two transactional services, settling any potential brand conflict after it acquired Vudu from Walmart last year.
- Comcast's Fandango (in which it holds 70% interest; WarnerMedia (T +0.4%) holds the other 30%) has operated two rental/sale platforms since it acquired Vudu and its 60M-plus registered users.
- Now, FandangoNow and Vudu will operate as one platform, branded Vudu.
- "At Fandango, we’ve been building a digital network that super-serves tens of millions of fans across the entire entertainment lifecycle, from movie and TV discovery with Rotten Tomatoes, to our three theatrical ticketing apps and now an even larger scale Vudu on-demand streaming destination,” says Fandango President Paul Yanover.
- Meanwhile, the official movie and TV store on Roku (ROKU -2.1%) has been FandangoNow, so Vudu will now serve in its place.
- "We're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Fandango as we build a future where all TV will be streamed by creating a seamless experience for users to discover and enjoy premium video on-demand releases," says Roku's Tedd Cittadine.