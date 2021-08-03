Howmet Aerospace Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 03, 2021 2:12 PM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (-2.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, HWM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • The stock have remained remained flat at -0.43% following Q1 earnings release on May.06.
  • The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 121.5% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 14.7% in value year to date.
  • Industry news: Let's make a deal? BTIG screens top merger targets
  • In July, Howmet Aerospace reinstates dividend at $0.02
