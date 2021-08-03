Scotts Miracle-Gro FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 2:14 PM ETThe Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)SMGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.52 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro recently edged higher after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a "Buy" rating and $220 price target, stating that the company offers a compelling long-term growth profile.
- On June 01, the materials company raised its full-year earnings and sales forecast. It expects FY21 sales growth of 17%-19%, above $4.76B consensus, and adjusted EPS of $9.00-$9.30 compared with previous guidance of $8.60-$9.00 and in line with $9.18 analyst consensus estimate.
- In FQ2, the company had reported revenue of $1.83B (+32.6% Y/Y) and Non-GAAP EPS of $5.64.
- SMG stocks are down 12.36% YTD.