Emerson Electric FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 2:19 PM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.58B (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin estimate of 42.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, EMR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock have remained remained flat at -0.24% following Q1 earnings release on May.05.
- The stock has gained 60.8% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 24.1% in value year to date.
- Recently, Turnspire Capital Partners to buy Emerson's Daniel Measurement and Control Business.