BIGG Digital Assets announces $200K strategic investment in ZenLedger
Aug. 03, 2021
- BIGG Digital Assets (OTCQX:BBKCF -4.8%) announced its strategic investment of $200K in ZenLedger; founded in 2017, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens into one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate tax liability and make financial decisions.
- The investment is joined by an elite set of crypto investors like Bloccelerate VC, Mark Cuban's Radical Ventures, G1 VC, Borderless Capital, 4RC, Centrality, CoinGecko, Accelerator Ventures, and angel investors Jon Staenberg and Darren Lau.
- "As part of a compliant and regulated future for crypto, where adoption goes mainstream, tax calculation and reporting will continue to become even more essential in the crypto ecosystem," CEO Mark Binns commented.