Is EOG Resources set for strong Q2?
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)EOGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 vs -$0.23 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B vs $1.1B in Q220.
- Analysts expect U.S. total crude & condensate sales volume Mbbl/d of 443,103.
- Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- In Q1, EOG's GAAP earnings skyrocketed to $677M, or $1.16/share, from $10M, or $0.02/share, in the same quarter last year. The company generated $1.1B of free cash flow, a quarterly record.
- Recently, EOG was among the top oil and gas gainers as energy sector took a strong lead among the S&P's 11 industry groups, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices.
- However, according to a BloombergNEF analysis, hedge book losses reportedly are on track to total $600M at EOG Resources. The analysis states that shale explorers could face $12B in hedge book losses this year.