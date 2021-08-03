Virtu Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 2:39 PM ET
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-55.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $369.4M (-59.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIRT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
