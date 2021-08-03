Criteo S.A. Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 2:40 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+74.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.75M (+16.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $61M
- Over the last 2 years, CRTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.