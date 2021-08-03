IAMGOLD Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)IAGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 vs $0.04 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $276.38M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IAG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- On July 22, Iamgold stocks plummeted to a 52-week low after the company cut its full-year production outlook, citing lower output at its Westwood and Rosebel mines, and raising the cost estimate for the new Côté gold mine. Iamgold lowered FY21 attributable production guidance to 565K-605K oz. from its previous outlook of 630K-700K oz., and raised its cash costs forecast to $1,115-$1,150/oz. from $930-$980/oz. previously.
- The company's Q1 EPS and revenue missed estimates, but GAAP EPS of $0.04 was in-line with estimates.