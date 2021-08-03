Kiniksa reports positive data for COVID-19 respiratory syndrome candidate

Aug. 03, 2021 4:01 PM ETKiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

nurse puts oxygen mask on elderly woman patient lying in the hospital room bed, wearing protective gloves and visor medical mask, coronavirus covid 19 protection concept
Visivasnc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA -19.2%) are down sharply today despite reporting additional phase 2 data on mavrilimumab for acute respiratory distress syndrome related to COVID-19.
  • Follow-up overall survival data from the cohort of non-mechanically ventilated patients through day 90 demonstrated persistent clinical effect, extending from previously-reported day 29 data. However, day 29 data for ventilated patients did not show a reduction in death.
  • As a result, Kiniksa stopped enrolling mechanically ventilated patients in a phase 3 trial.
  • The company expects data from a phase 3 trial in non-mechanically-ventilated patients in Q1 2022.
  • Elsewhere in its pipeline, Kiniksa plans to begin a placebo-controlled phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of KPL-404 in rheumatoid arthritis in Q4 2021.
  • In its Q2 2021 earnings, Kiniksa missed on EPS but beat on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.