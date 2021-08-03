Kiniksa reports positive data for COVID-19 respiratory syndrome candidate
Aug. 03, 2021 4:01 PM ETKiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA -19.2%) are down sharply today despite reporting additional phase 2 data on mavrilimumab for acute respiratory distress syndrome related to COVID-19.
- Follow-up overall survival data from the cohort of non-mechanically ventilated patients through day 90 demonstrated persistent clinical effect, extending from previously-reported day 29 data. However, day 29 data for ventilated patients did not show a reduction in death.
- As a result, Kiniksa stopped enrolling mechanically ventilated patients in a phase 3 trial.
- The company expects data from a phase 3 trial in non-mechanically-ventilated patients in Q1 2022.
- Elsewhere in its pipeline, Kiniksa plans to begin a placebo-controlled phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of KPL-404 in rheumatoid arthritis in Q4 2021.
- In its Q2 2021 earnings, Kiniksa missed on EPS but beat on revenue.