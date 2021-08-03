Wynn Resorts Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.58 (+74.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $915.7M (+968.5% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Las Vegas Local Adjusted EBITDA of $53.9M and Las Vegas operating revenue of $254.8M.
  • Adjusted property EBITDA is estimated to be $177M
  • Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.