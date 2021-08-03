Wynn Resorts Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.58 (+74.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $915.7M (+968.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Las Vegas Local Adjusted EBITDA of $53.9M and Las Vegas operating revenue of $254.8M.
- Adjusted property EBITDA is estimated to be $177M
- Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.