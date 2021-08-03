What to expect from Albemarle's Q2 performance?
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $787.72M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA of $196.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, ALB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Albemarle lead a rebound for lithium producers in July after the sector sold off during the previous two sessions. A Loop Capital analyst raised estimates and price target for Albemarle, citing encouraging lithium fundamentals and greater operating leverage for Albemarle as lithium prices rise.
- Deutsche Bank too added the stock to its Catalyst Call Buy list, believing the Q2 earnings release will help shift investor focus to what promises to be a strong 2022. Earlier in July Albemarle shares rallied and also lead the S&P 500 leaderboard, despite no news out on the company or the broader lithium sector.