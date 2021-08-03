Ceridian HCM Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCeridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-76.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $238.48M (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.