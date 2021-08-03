STAAR Surgical Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETSTAAR Surgical Company (STAA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (vs. 2Q20: $0.03) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $52.61M (+49.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STAA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.